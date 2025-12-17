Author Sandra Lee’s New Book, "Motherhood My Life as a Navy Wife," is a Captivating Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Experiences as a Navy Wife and Mother

Recent release “Motherhood My Life as a Navy Wife” from Covenant Books author Sandra Lee is a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey to motherhood, as well as her experiences in the Navy. Deeply personal and stirring, Lee’s memoir is a testament to the strength and resilience of mothers everywhere.