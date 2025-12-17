Author Sandra Lee’s New Book, "Motherhood My Life as a Navy Wife," is a Captivating Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Experiences as a Navy Wife and Mother
Recent release “Motherhood My Life as a Navy Wife” from Covenant Books author Sandra Lee is a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey to motherhood, as well as her experiences in the Navy. Deeply personal and stirring, Lee’s memoir is a testament to the strength and resilience of mothers everywhere.
New York, NY, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Lee, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, has completed her new book, “Motherhood My Life as a Navy Wife”: a poignant and compelling account that follows the author’s life story as she shares the trials and triumphs she faced in raising her children as well as being a Navy wife.
Lee begins her memoir, “‘Motherhood,’ what a wonderful word. Most young girls dreamed of the day that they would become a mother. I was no different. I started having these dreams in junior high. I remembered sitting out on the front porch with my girlfriend, listening to the top forty on our transistor radios, talking about boys, marriage, and raising a family—just waiting to meet that perfect guy!
“Time went by, high school came and went. I was only eighteen, but I sure would have loved to get married and start that family.
“I was almost two years out of high school, and my life seemed to be going nowhere, so in February 1974 I walked into a Navy recruiting station! I was really excited to take my life in a new direction. I remembered having to walk past the Marine recruiter. He almost convinced me to join them, but I had wanted to join the US Navy since ninth grade career day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Lee’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a heartfelt and emotionally candid look at the true struggles and triumphs that women often face while answering their calling for motherhood.
Readers can purchase “Motherhood My Life as a Navy Wife” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
