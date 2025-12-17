Author Terrell Lee Barrett’s New Book, "The Story of the Little Ant and the Big Bucket," is a Unique Inspirational Story That is Stamped with Knowledge and Poetry
Recent release “The Story of the Little Ant and the Big Bucket” from Newman Springs Publishing author Terrell Lee Barrett is about two ambitious poets who, through “Words of Art,” inspire many to help bring peace that hasn’t been seen in decades.
Jefferson City, MO, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terrell Lee Barrett, who owns a fitness company in Columbia, Missouri, has completed his new book, “The Story of the Little Ant and the Big Bucket”: a captivating children’s story that follows two determined poets who set out to bring peace to Dreamersville.
Within the city of Dreamersville, individuals get together to host an annual Snap Show. RJ, the little ant, teams up with his best friend, Hermit, in hopes of winning the Golden Notepad.
Crosstown, where Hermit lived, is the most negative place in all of Dreamersville. It is filled with negative energy. Project A is a community that was governed by the Fisherman, who has owned the Dock for decades.
While the duo searches to find time to prepare for the upcoming event, multiple obstacles appear along the way. The little ant walks with positivity. He also understands that “unity is for all.” RJ is more determined than ever to correct any problems that occur in his way, including the Fisherman.
Author Terrell Lee Barrett writes, “Dreamersville, the city of dreamers. Members would gather once every year to watch some special poets perform their best poems at the Snap Show, truly the biggest event known to every individual in Dreamersville. A young inspiring artist named RJ loved to write. In his free time, he enjoyed writing, especially with his best friend, Hermit. ‘Words of Art’ as they called it.”
He continues, “RJ the Ant lived on the Farm with the Army. Every day at work, all members of the Army would sing and dance to inspirational songs all day long. They were truly one big happy unified army.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terrell Lee Barrett’s insightful tale celebrates the power of poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Story of the Little Ant and the Big Bucket” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
