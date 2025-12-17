Author Brett Pichla’s New Book, “From Laborer to Leadership: A Beginners Guide to Wealth, Financial Strategies for Everyday People,” Offers a Roadmap to Financial Freedom

Recent release “From Laborer to Leadership: A Beginners Guide to Wealth, Financial Strategies for Everyday People” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brett Pichla is a comprehensive handbook that offers readers the tools and financial literacy required to begin building economic security.