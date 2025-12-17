Author Brett Pichla’s New Book, “From Laborer to Leadership: A Beginners Guide to Wealth, Financial Strategies for Everyday People,” Offers a Roadmap to Financial Freedom
Recent release “From Laborer to Leadership: A Beginners Guide to Wealth, Financial Strategies for Everyday People” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brett Pichla is a comprehensive handbook that offers readers the tools and financial literacy required to begin building economic security.
Milford, MI, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brett Pichla, a Detroit native with over twenty-five years of corporate experience, spanning small businesses to Fortune 250 companies, has completed his new book “From Laborer to Leadership: A Beginners Guide to Wealth, Financial Strategies for Everyday People”: an enlightening guide to help readers grow their wealth and develop financial independence through financial literacy.
With bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration focused on management and leadership, Brett Pichla is now a doctoral candidate in business administration at Florida International University. A passionate continuous learner, he pairs his commitment to professional excellence with a full and active personal life. Married for over twenty years, he enjoys outdoor adventure, music, fitness, and time spent exploring new places. His dedication to growth defines both his career and his personal pursuits.
“Financial literacy is one of the most essential life skills, yet it’s rarely taught in schools. The result? Millions of people enter adulthood unprepared, struggling with debt, living paycheck to paycheck, and missing opportunities to build wealth,” writes Pichla.
“Without financial guidance, I learned through trial and error, encountering setbacks that might have been avoided with earlier knowledge. Over time, I came to understand that with the right mindset and strategies, it’s possible to build financial security and long-term stability.
“This book is your roadmap to making that happen. Inside, you’ll find simplified financial concepts, practical strategies, and actionable steps to help you save smarter, invest confidently, and plan for long-term success.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brett Pichla’s inspiring guidebook delivers practical financial wisdom to help readers make smarter decisions and create a stronger financial future. Whether you’re a student, young professional, working parent, entrepreneur, or someone beginning a new chapter later in life, From Laborer to Leadership offers clear, proven steps to support readers from all economic backgrounds as they work toward financial confidence and long-term security, no matter where they’re starting from.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “From Laborer to Leadership: A Beginners Guide to Wealth, Financial Strategies for Everyday People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
