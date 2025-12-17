Author Nicola Banks’s New Book, "Is It A Big Deal, Neil?" is a Charming Tale That Follows Neil the Narwhal as He Encounters All Sorts of Problems While at School
Recent release "Is It A Big Deal, Neil?" from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicola Banks is a captivating story that centers around Neil, a narwhal who faces different challenges during his day at school. As he encounters each problem, Neil must learn how to use his social skills to address each issue differently.
Placerville, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicola Banks, a loving wife and mother who currently resides in California, has completed her new book, "Is It A Big Deal, Neil?": a riveting story of a narwhal named Neil who must learn how to handle problems of differing severity while at school.
As a credentialed teacher, author Nicola Banks draws from her personal experiences in the classroom and her passion for social and emotional learning. She weaves a compelling narrative that will resonate with children and adults alike.
“Join Neil the narwhal as he swims through his day at school,” writes Banks. “Neil encounters challenges that test his social and emotional skills. Neil learns that not all problems are created equal!
“Perfect for young readers learning how to manage emotions and solve social challenges, ‘Is It a Big Deal, Neil?’ makes a splash in every classroom or bedtime library!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicola Banks’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Neil’s adventures, encouraging them to handle different problems with different solutions depending on how big or small of a deal they are, just like Neil.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Is It A Big Deal, Neil?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
