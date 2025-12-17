Author Nicola Banks’s New Book, "Is It A Big Deal, Neil?" is a Charming Tale That Follows Neil the Narwhal as He Encounters All Sorts of Problems While at School

Recent release "Is It A Big Deal, Neil?" from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicola Banks is a captivating story that centers around Neil, a narwhal who faces different challenges during his day at school. As he encounters each problem, Neil must learn how to use his social skills to address each issue differently.