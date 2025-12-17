Carl R. Smith’s New Book, "Molding Clay," Continues the Adventures of Henry Clay Smith as He and His Friends Navigate the Trials and Struggles Placed in Their Path
Knoxville, TN, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carl R. Smith, a veteran of the US military who became a hotelier and has been president of three corporations and CEO and founder of another, has completed his most recent book, “Molding Clay”: the third entry in the author’s "Fringe Patriots” series that follows Henry Clay Smith and his friends as they continue to plow the road as loved ones fall all around them.
Smith begins his tale, “It was February 14, Valentine’s Day 1967, and the water in the English Channel was so bitterly cold that Clay struggled mightily to gain control of his thoughts. Suddenly, he remembered his beautiful traveling companion. ‘Oh my god, where’s Jolene? Gotta find her,’ he thought.
“Then just as suddenly, a thundering pain shot through his head as all consciousness left him; darkness took control.
“‘Clay!’ he heard clearly. ‘I’ve got you; it’s not your time. Don’t be afraid, I’m here for you.’
“He knew the voice belonged to Gidget, but he didn’t quite understand what was happening to his body. He was moving swiftly, but where, and how? There was no fear and no trepidation; he quite simply was no longer in control, and in the moment, he knew. There were no bright lights, no review of his life; and yet, the things happening to him were not of this world, and again, he knew. A familiar voice from another world—then suddenly, someone else, or something else, was tugging at his body.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carl R. Smith’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound as Clay and his friends find their inner strength pushed to the limit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Molding Clay” is a suspenseful thrill ride that promises to keep readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Molding Clay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
