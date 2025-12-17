James Fletcher’s New Book, "Mama Takes a Tinkle," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who Learns to Enjoy Moments of Calm for Himself and His Mother
Woburn, MA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James Fletcher, an educator, mental health professional, and award-winning track and field coach, has completed his most recent book “Mama Takes a Tinkle”: a riveting tale that centers around Marty, who wonders what his mother gets up to in the bathroom during her “tinkle.”
Author James Fletcher received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he also captained the NCAA Division I cross country and track teams. He has an MPH from the Tufts University School of Medicine and is currently studying at the Family Institute at Northwestern University. Fletcher teaches and lives just outside Boston, Massachusetts, with his wife, son, and dog.
“Have you ever wondered just how a child learns?” writes Fletcher. “Through the experiences of a little boy, ‘Mama Takes a Tinkle’ explores the concepts of learning, laughter, and love in a wholesome and fantastical way. This story is bound to make you smile and tug on your heartstrings.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Fletcher’s book, accompanied by vibrant illustrations, will encourage young readers to stay curious about the world around them and show the importance of taking time for oneself throughout the day.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mama Takes a Tinkle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author James Fletcher received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he also captained the NCAA Division I cross country and track teams. He has an MPH from the Tufts University School of Medicine and is currently studying at the Family Institute at Northwestern University. Fletcher teaches and lives just outside Boston, Massachusetts, with his wife, son, and dog.
“Have you ever wondered just how a child learns?” writes Fletcher. “Through the experiences of a little boy, ‘Mama Takes a Tinkle’ explores the concepts of learning, laughter, and love in a wholesome and fantastical way. This story is bound to make you smile and tug on your heartstrings.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Fletcher’s book, accompanied by vibrant illustrations, will encourage young readers to stay curious about the world around them and show the importance of taking time for oneself throughout the day.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mama Takes a Tinkle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories