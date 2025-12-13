Cielomar Recovery Announces Grand Reopening Under Original Ownership
Moss Beach, CA, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Nature-Integrated Eating Disorder Treatment Center Renewing Its Commitment to “Real Life Recovery” and “A Community of Care.”
Cielomar Recovery, a specialized eating disorder treatment center, proudly announces its grand reopening and return to its original ownership and leadership team, led by Dr. Matt Keck, PsyD, MFT, CEO. The event marks a renewed commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals healing from eating disorders in a supportive, community-centered environment.
Cielomar Recovery has long stood apart in the eating disorder treatment field for its intentional integration of nature-based therapeutic experiences. Set along the tranquil coastline of Moss Beach, California, the program incorporates restorative natural settings, movement, outdoor sessions, and somatic regulation practices to support healing of both body and mind.
At the core of the program is its signature clinical philosophy: “Real Life Recovery.” Rather than isolating clients from the world during treatment, Cielomar helps individuals practice recovery skills in real environments—building confidence navigating meals, emotions, relationships, and daily routines in ways that reflect life beyond treatment.
To celebrate the return of this valuable treatment resource, the staff of Cielomar will host a grand reopening celebration for the community to visit the newly remodeled facility. The celebration will take place on January 3, 2026, with more details below.
“Our grand reopening is a return to the heart of who we are,” said Dr. Matt Keck, PsyD, MFT, CEO and original owner of Cielomar Recovery. “Eating disorder recovery requires connection, authenticity, and consistent support. We believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in providing treatment that prepares clients for real life—not just life inside a program.”
This mission is grounded in the organization’s guiding belief: healing happens within ‘A Community of Care.’ Clients are supported by a multidisciplinary clinical team, peers, and staff who prioritize safety, compassion, and individualized, trauma-informed recovery.
Grand Reopening Details
Date: January 3, 2026
Time: 2pm–5pm
Location: 323 Cypress Ave. Moss Beach, California 94038
The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, guided tours, introductions to the clinical and leadership teams, and opportunities for healthcare partners to explore referral and collaboration pathways.
About Cielomar Recovery
Cielomar Recovery is an eating disorder treatment center offering evidence-based care supported by nature-integrated therapeutic experiences. Through its “Real Life Recovery” approach, Cielomar equips individuals with the tools, confidence, and community support needed for meaningful, lasting healing.
Media Contact
Name: Dr. Matt Keck, PsyD, MFT
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Email: matt@cielomaredr.com
Phone: (650) 556-4565
Cielomar Recovery, a specialized eating disorder treatment center, proudly announces its grand reopening and return to its original ownership and leadership team, led by Dr. Matt Keck, PsyD, MFT, CEO. The event marks a renewed commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals healing from eating disorders in a supportive, community-centered environment.
Cielomar Recovery has long stood apart in the eating disorder treatment field for its intentional integration of nature-based therapeutic experiences. Set along the tranquil coastline of Moss Beach, California, the program incorporates restorative natural settings, movement, outdoor sessions, and somatic regulation practices to support healing of both body and mind.
At the core of the program is its signature clinical philosophy: “Real Life Recovery.” Rather than isolating clients from the world during treatment, Cielomar helps individuals practice recovery skills in real environments—building confidence navigating meals, emotions, relationships, and daily routines in ways that reflect life beyond treatment.
To celebrate the return of this valuable treatment resource, the staff of Cielomar will host a grand reopening celebration for the community to visit the newly remodeled facility. The celebration will take place on January 3, 2026, with more details below.
“Our grand reopening is a return to the heart of who we are,” said Dr. Matt Keck, PsyD, MFT, CEO and original owner of Cielomar Recovery. “Eating disorder recovery requires connection, authenticity, and consistent support. We believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in providing treatment that prepares clients for real life—not just life inside a program.”
This mission is grounded in the organization’s guiding belief: healing happens within ‘A Community of Care.’ Clients are supported by a multidisciplinary clinical team, peers, and staff who prioritize safety, compassion, and individualized, trauma-informed recovery.
Grand Reopening Details
Date: January 3, 2026
Time: 2pm–5pm
Location: 323 Cypress Ave. Moss Beach, California 94038
The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, guided tours, introductions to the clinical and leadership teams, and opportunities for healthcare partners to explore referral and collaboration pathways.
About Cielomar Recovery
Cielomar Recovery is an eating disorder treatment center offering evidence-based care supported by nature-integrated therapeutic experiences. Through its “Real Life Recovery” approach, Cielomar equips individuals with the tools, confidence, and community support needed for meaningful, lasting healing.
Media Contact
Name: Dr. Matt Keck, PsyD, MFT
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Email: matt@cielomaredr.com
Phone: (650) 556-4565
Contact
Cielomar RecoveryContact
Dr. Matt Keck
(650) 556-4565
www.cielomaredr.com
Dr. Matt Keck
(650) 556-4565
www.cielomaredr.com
Categories