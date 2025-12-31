Applied Visions, Inc. Selected for Inclusion in U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD Program Supporting the Golden Dome Initiative
Northport, NY, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Supporting the Golden Dome Initiative
Applied Visions, Inc. (AVI), a leader in advanced software engineering and AI-driven systems development, today announced its selection by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) as one of the companies awarded a position on the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program, a contracting vehicle valued at up to $151 billion in support of the United States’ emerging Golden Dome missile defense architecture.
AVI was selected from a competitive field to join a total of 1,014 companies chosen in the program’s initial award tranche.
A Renewed Commitment to U.S. Defense Innovation
The award reflects AVI’s decades-long contribution to federal and defense technology programs, including government-funded R&D in cybersecurity, threat analysis, visualization systems, and mission-critical operational tools.
“Our inclusion in the SHIELD program builds on a deep heritage of serving the national security community,” said Frank Zinghini, CEO of Applied Visions. “Applied Visions, through our Aerospace and Defense Group, is well positioned to support the Golden Dome initiative with the same engineering rigor, innovation, and problem-solving expertise that has defined our work for federal agencies and commercial organizations for over thirty years.”
Supporting the Golden Dome Vision
Golden Dome is a next-generation, layered missile defense architecture combining space-based sensors, terrestrial radar systems, AI-enhanced command-and-control platforms, and ground-launched interceptors.
SHIELD serves as one of its primary procurement channels, designed to broaden industry participation beyond traditional defense primes and accelerate development across early-phase R&D, integration, prototyping, and advanced software systems.
“Golden Dome is fundamentally a software and systems-integration challenge,” continued CEO Frank Zinghini. “That’s where AVI excels. With our expertise in agentic AI, orchestration systems, and real-time data synthesis, the Aerospace and Defense Group gives us the structure to deliver solutions that help MDA detect, interpret, and respond to modern threats faster and more intelligently.”
Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
The Pentagon has emphasized that SHIELD is intended to widen the Golden Dome industrial base, encouraging competition and innovation from companies with specialized engineering capabilities.
AVI’s selection signals the Pentagon’s confidence in mid-sized, high-innovation firms with deep experience in cybersecurity, mission systems, and defense-related software.
About Applied Visions, Inc.
Applied Visions, Inc. (AVI) is a U.S.-based software engineering and innovation firm specializing in AI development, mission-critical systems, cybersecurity, visualization solutions, and advanced software for defense and aerospace applications.
The company’s Aerospace and Defense Group, previously branded as its Secure Decisions division, focuses on developing intelligent, high-assurance systems that support national security and strengthen U.S. defense capabilities.
AVI is headquartered in Northport, New York.
For more information, visit www.avi.com.
Contact
Frank Zinghini
(631) 759-3901
www.avi.com/
