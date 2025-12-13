St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer Raises $925,000
The nonprofit's 54th annual Men's Dinner fundraiser supports local cancer charities.
St. Louis, MO, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) – a leading nonprofit dedicated to funding cancer research, prevention, and care activities in the St. Louis region – recently hosted its 54th annual Men’s Dinner that raised $925,000 for local charities.
This year’s event, held at the Ritz-Carlton, featured Pro Football Hall of Famer and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Terry Bradshaw as keynote speaker. A four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Bradshaw is also a longtime co-host of FOX NFL Sunday and recipient of multiple Emmy awards.
Funds raised from the dinner benefit a range of St. Louis-area organizations that support cancer research, treatment, and patient care. Local beneficiaries include the American Cancer Society-Hope Lodge, The Bennet Project, BJC Healthcare, The Breakfast Club, Camp Rainbow, The Cancer Support Community, The December 5th Fund, Friends of Kids with Cancer, Gateway to Hope, HavenHouse St. Louis, Make A Wish Foundation - Missouri, Mercy Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, SSM Health Foundation St. Louis, Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, Valeda’s Hope, Washington University School of Medicine, and many more organizations.
“For more than five decades, St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer has united our community in the fight against cancer,” said Executive Director Anita Kraus. “The generosity of our donors and partners allows us to make a lasting impact in supporting families, fueling lifesaving research, and sustaining vital programs across the St. Louis region. We are proud of our Men’s Dinner’s 54-year legacy and look forward to continuing this shared mission of hope and healing.”
Since its inception in 1969, STLMGAC has raised more than $6 million for over 40 organizations serving the local community. The independent nonprofit provides meaningful support for individuals and families affected by cancer while advancing scientific research in pursuit of a cure.
For information about the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, call (314) 786-5950.
Anita Kraus
314-786-5950
Mensgroupagainstcancer.org
