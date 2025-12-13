HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births.
Englewood, CO, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- U.S. News & World Report, a leader in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings.
U.S. News began evaluating maternity care hospitals in 2021 that provide labor and delivery services and submit detailed data to U.S. News for analysis. For the 2026 edition, a record-breaking 901 hospitals submitted maternity data for evaluation, with HCA HealthONE Swedish named a top performer in this year's rankings. These public ratings assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care providers, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care for uncomplicated births.
“Choosing where to welcome a new baby is one of the most personal health care decisions a family makes. Expectant parents can use U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care to compare key outcomes and support services at maternity hospitals in their area,” said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. “Whether your priority is a low C-section rate, strong VBAC support or the availability of a dedicated lactation consultant, U.S. News’ digital hospital profiles offer parents free, transparent information as they choose a hospital for their maternity care.”
HCA HealthONE Swedish, located in Englewood, Colorado, was specifically recognized in the 2026 ratings for its commitment to high-quality maternity care. "Receiving this recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the dedication of our entire team at HCA HealthONE Swedish to providing outstanding, compassionate care for new mothers and their babies," said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. "We are incredibly proud of our high standards for safety, personalized care, and commitment to the best outcomes for every family who chooses us for their birthing experience."
The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, severe unexpected newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, among other measures.
The 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings also recognize hospitals offering services to underserved communities. Now in its third year, the Maternity Care Access Hospital designation was awarded to 147 hospitals for the 2026 ratings. These essential hospitals serve communities that would be in danger of becoming maternity care deserts if they were to stop providing crucial maternity care services.
Parents-to-be can research their local hospitals’ performance metrics as well as maternity-related programs, services and support at health.usnews.com to help them decide where to give birth.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish, a Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, is located in the south metro Denver area and has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. HCA HealthONE Swedish is known for its advanced, specialty medical care, including a world-renowned neurological care program and comprehensive obstetric care, which includes a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The hospital cares for more than 200,000 patients annually and is part of the connected HCA HealthONE network, leveraging the tools and resources of HCA Healthcare.
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
