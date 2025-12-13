HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings

U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births.