ZenBasket Debuts Fast, No-Code eCommerce Builder to Launch Online Stores in Hours: Modern Builder, Multi-Currency Checkout, Stripe/Razorpay Payments, SEO Basics, and 24/7
ZenBasket introduces a speed-focused ecommerce platform that helps businesses launch professional, mobile-ready shops quickly—without code. It includes a drag-and-drop builder, responsive themes, multi-currency and regional tax settings, Stripe/Razorpay payments, SEO essentials, and round-the-clock support.
Beaverton, OR, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ZenBasket today announced the availability of its streamlined ecommerce builder, created to shorten the path from idea to live storefront. With an intuitive editor, ready-to-use themes, and sensible defaults, teams can configure products, payments, shipping, and taxes and go live in hours—not weeks.
“Store owners shouldn’t have to wrestle with complexity or pay for features they don’t need,” said Amal Devasagayam, Founder & CEO of ZenBasket. “ZenBasket focuses on speed, clarity, and reliable support so businesses can spend more time with customers and less time on setup.”
Key Capabilities
Quick launch: Drag-and-drop builder, responsive themes, SEO-ready pages, sitemaps, and analytics.
Payments & checkout: Stripe (US/Global) and Razorpay (India), plus UPI/cards/wallets/COD where supported.
Sell globally: Multi-currency catalogs with regional tax and shipping settings.
Operate & grow: Inventory, orders, coupons, marketing pixels, abandoned-cart emails, and performance reports.
Extendability roadmap: Themes & plugins marketplace and developer SDK.
Reliability: SSL by default; PCI handled by payment gateways; AWS-backed infrastructure and 24/7 human support.
Availability & Pricing
ZenBasket is available globally with transparent plans and a 14-day free trial for evaluation. Agencies can deliver multiple client stores and access growing partner benefits.
About ZenBasket
ZenBasket is a modern ecommerce platform that helps businesses of all sizes build and scale online stores without code. Founded by Amal Devasagayam, ZenBasket pairs an easy builder with dependable infrastructure and real human support 24/7—offering a cost-effective alternative to heavyweight ecommerce suites.
Press Contact
Name: Amal Devasagayam, Founder & CEO
Company: ZenBasket
Press Contact
