Future Horizons to Release "Drawing a Blank: Improving Comprehension for Autistic Readers" Written by Emily Iland, M.A.

Emily Iland, M.A., is an award-winning author, consultant, researcher, and autism advocate. A mother of a young man with ASD, she brings personal insight to her work, including serving as an Adjunct Professor at CSU Northridge. For nearly three decades she has presented nationwide in English and Spanish. Emily is known for making complex information clear, with expertise in reading comprehension, safety, independence, law enforcement, transition, and community inclusion.