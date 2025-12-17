Pendless Launches Browser Based Automation Platform That Puts Enterprise Level RPA in Reach for Every Small and Mid-Sized Business

Pendless has launched a browser based automation platform that delivers enterprise grade RPA at a price point small and mid sized businesses can afford. The tool runs directly inside Chrome, turning plain language prompts into precise, repeatable actions with nearly 98% accuracy. Designed to eliminate monotonous web based work across any site or system, Pendless gives companies a fast, reliable way to automate without scripting or heavy infrastructure.