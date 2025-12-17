Pendless Launches Browser Based Automation Platform That Puts Enterprise Level RPA in Reach for Every Small and Mid-Sized Business
Pendless has launched a browser based automation platform that delivers enterprise grade RPA at a price point small and mid sized businesses can afford. The tool runs directly inside Chrome, turning plain language prompts into precise, repeatable actions with nearly 98% accuracy. Designed to eliminate monotonous web based work across any site or system, Pendless gives companies a fast, reliable way to automate without scripting or heavy infrastructure.
New York, NY, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pendless today announced the public launch of its new browser based automation platform, a lightweight RPA solution designed to eliminate monotonous web based work for small and mid sized businesses. Unlike traditional enterprise RPA tools built on heavy infrastructure, Pendless operates directly inside the Chrome browser and turns simple, plain language instructions into precise, repeatable actions for any website or web application.
Pendless executes tasks with nearly 98% accuracy, outperforming even human data entry, and does so at a price point that finally makes automation accessible to organizations that have historically been locked out of RPA solutions. Plans start at $0 and scale up to enterprise tiers, with most SMBs adopting the Business plan at $249 a month.
“Automation should serve everyone, not just the largest companies with specialized IT teams,ˮ said Seth Adam Cohen, cofounder and CEO of Pendless. “Most small businesses lose hundreds of hours a month to browser based tasks that machines can do faster, cheaper, and with fewer errors. Pendless gives them that power in minutes, without scripting or technical overhead.ˮ
Pendless works across any website, form, or web app. It reads data, writes data, fills fields, navigates multi step workflows, and connects information between tools. Because it is robotic rather than agentic, it does not hallucinate or improvise. Actions are deterministic and fully repeatable, bringing industrial grade reliability to everyday business operations.
“We built Pendless as the next generation of automation,ˮ said Miquel de Quadras, cofounder and CTO. “Companies want safe, accurate automation that does exactly what they ask. By operating inside the browser itself, Pendless becomes a universal interface for the web.ˮ
The platform is already being adopted across industries including insurance, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, legal services, home services, marketing, and travel. Early pilot customers have reported time savings of up to 80 percent on recurring browser work, along with rapid accuracy gains and reduced employee burnout.
Pendless also provides an API and a partner program for consultants, agencies, and solution providers looking to integrate automation into their client offerings. The company positions itself as the reliable alternative to emerging agentic browsers, emphasizing precision and control rather than improvisational AI behavior.
With the rise of AI driven agents across the web, Pendless is also proposing new safety standards for automation. The company recently introduced a practical HTML5 meta tag concept that would allow websites to signal whether automation is allowed, restricted, or limited to read only activities.
“Our mission is simple,ˮ Cohen said. “Automate the monotony so teams can focus on the work only humans can do.ˮ
Pendless executes tasks with nearly 98% accuracy, outperforming even human data entry, and does so at a price point that finally makes automation accessible to organizations that have historically been locked out of RPA solutions. Plans start at $0 and scale up to enterprise tiers, with most SMBs adopting the Business plan at $249 a month.
“Automation should serve everyone, not just the largest companies with specialized IT teams,ˮ said Seth Adam Cohen, cofounder and CEO of Pendless. “Most small businesses lose hundreds of hours a month to browser based tasks that machines can do faster, cheaper, and with fewer errors. Pendless gives them that power in minutes, without scripting or technical overhead.ˮ
Pendless works across any website, form, or web app. It reads data, writes data, fills fields, navigates multi step workflows, and connects information between tools. Because it is robotic rather than agentic, it does not hallucinate or improvise. Actions are deterministic and fully repeatable, bringing industrial grade reliability to everyday business operations.
“We built Pendless as the next generation of automation,ˮ said Miquel de Quadras, cofounder and CTO. “Companies want safe, accurate automation that does exactly what they ask. By operating inside the browser itself, Pendless becomes a universal interface for the web.ˮ
The platform is already being adopted across industries including insurance, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, legal services, home services, marketing, and travel. Early pilot customers have reported time savings of up to 80 percent on recurring browser work, along with rapid accuracy gains and reduced employee burnout.
Pendless also provides an API and a partner program for consultants, agencies, and solution providers looking to integrate automation into their client offerings. The company positions itself as the reliable alternative to emerging agentic browsers, emphasizing precision and control rather than improvisational AI behavior.
With the rise of AI driven agents across the web, Pendless is also proposing new safety standards for automation. The company recently introduced a practical HTML5 meta tag concept that would allow websites to signal whether automation is allowed, restricted, or limited to read only activities.
“Our mission is simple,ˮ Cohen said. “Automate the monotony so teams can focus on the work only humans can do.ˮ
Contact
PendlessContact
Seth Adam Cohen
(646) 685-4034
Pendless.com
Seth@Pendless.com
Seth Adam Cohen
(646) 685-4034
Pendless.com
Seth@Pendless.com
Categories