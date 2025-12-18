Isaac Amata’s Newly Released “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” is a Riveting Spiritual Memoir Chronicling Divine Encounters and Global Ministry
“HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaac Amata is an inspiring account of supernatural experiences, spiritual transformation, and a cross-continental revival mission that brings God’s power to life in vivid detail.
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST”: a captivating testimony of divine encounters, international ministry, and the unstoppable movement of the Holy Spirit. “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” is the creation of published author, Isaac Amata, the president of Zion Deliverance and Prophetic Ministry International. He is an international chaplain, an assistant chief commandant General, the director of international and foreign missions, Patriotic Gallant Chaplain Corps and Rescue Mission, Nigeria, and a member of UNESC (UN Economic and Social Council).
Amata shares, “After my supernatural encounter in hell in 2000 and heaven in 2004, in my first epic encounters, I was led into the prayer mountain in Lagos, Nigeria, for ninety days, and there in a vision the Holy Spirit visited a pastor in Pakistan to bring me into the nation for a mighty revival! This epic book details the supernatural visitation by two angels into my home and took me into hell and heaven, my nine year journey from the nation of Nigeria in Africa as a black African revivalist thronged into the Middle East where the Lord manifested his glory, power, and anointing from villages, towns, and cities nationwide! The Holy Spirit is at work in the Middle East region!
The book highlights how I traversed the country, conducting powerful meetings in various cities. It also reveals the different cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles I experienced and how a region opened up to the gospel of Jesus Christ! Indeed, a new move of the Holy Spirit!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isaac Amata’s new book is an extraordinary testament to God’s supernatural guidance, spiritual empowerment, and the spread of revival across continents.
Consumers can purchase “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Amata shares, “After my supernatural encounter in hell in 2000 and heaven in 2004, in my first epic encounters, I was led into the prayer mountain in Lagos, Nigeria, for ninety days, and there in a vision the Holy Spirit visited a pastor in Pakistan to bring me into the nation for a mighty revival! This epic book details the supernatural visitation by two angels into my home and took me into hell and heaven, my nine year journey from the nation of Nigeria in Africa as a black African revivalist thronged into the Middle East where the Lord manifested his glory, power, and anointing from villages, towns, and cities nationwide! The Holy Spirit is at work in the Middle East region!
The book highlights how I traversed the country, conducting powerful meetings in various cities. It also reveals the different cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles I experienced and how a region opened up to the gospel of Jesus Christ! Indeed, a new move of the Holy Spirit!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isaac Amata’s new book is an extraordinary testament to God’s supernatural guidance, spiritual empowerment, and the spread of revival across continents.
Consumers can purchase “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories