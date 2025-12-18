Isaac Amata’s Newly Released “HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” is a Riveting Spiritual Memoir Chronicling Divine Encounters and Global Ministry

“HOW GOD TOOK ME TO HELL, HEAVEN AND THE MIDDLE EAST” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaac Amata is an inspiring account of supernatural experiences, spiritual transformation, and a cross-continental revival mission that brings God’s power to life in vivid detail.