Dr. Elizabeth F. Martin’s Newly Released “A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay” is a Practical, Faith-Based Guide to Sustaining a God-Centered Marriage

“A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Elizabeth F. Martin is a comprehensive guide for couples seeking to strengthen their marriage through biblical principles, communication, and mutual respect. Drawing on her forty-four-year and counting marriage and professional expertise, Dr. Martin offers strategies to help couples stick together and thrive through life’s challenges.