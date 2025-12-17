Dr. Elizabeth F. Martin’s Newly Released “A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay” is a Practical, Faith-Based Guide to Sustaining a God-Centered Marriage
“A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Elizabeth F. Martin is a comprehensive guide for couples seeking to strengthen their marriage through biblical principles, communication, and mutual respect. Drawing on her forty-four-year and counting marriage and professional expertise, Dr. Martin offers strategies to help couples stick together and thrive through life’s challenges.
Lawton, OK, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay”: a comprehensive Christian roadmap for strengthening and sustaining a lifelong marriage. “A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay” is the creation of published author, Dr. Elizabeth F. Martin, an experienced educator and ordained elder with a lifelong passion for learning. She earned a BS in Elementary Education from Troy University, an MEd from Cameron University, and an EdD in Community Care and Counseling: Marriage and Family Counseling from Liberty University. After teaching elementary students for thirty-four years, she retired in 2019. Married to Army veteran Clinton Martin for forty-four years, they have five daughters, five sons-in-law, and thirteen grandchildren. Dr. Martin is dedicated to empowering married couples to understand and fulfill God’s purpose for marriage, drawing on her own enduring, faith-driven forty-four-year union.
Dr. Martin shares, “Marriage, a divine institution established by God at the beginning of creation, transcends a mere transaction or contract; it is a covenantal bond between man and woman. Regrettably, this God-ordained institution has been severely weakened, compromised, and undermined by opposing trends that threaten the very sanctioned phrase “they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24b KJV).
This book, A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay, presents a paradigm for establishing and sustaining a long-lasting marital relationship endorsed by God. Marriage calls for commitment, work, and a readiness to always improve the bond. This book offers strategies on how to create oneness and wholeness in your marital relationship.
It also integrates concepts that inspire married couples to embrace their individual strengths, then combine and align them with biblical principles to construct a strong foundation. This book provides a framework that will empower couples to stick and stay together through all of life’s events and pleasures by focusing on communication, shared values, quality time, effective conflict resolution, and mutual respect.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Elizabeth F. Martin’s new book offers practical insights for couples seeking a stronger, faith-driven marriage.
Consumers can purchase “A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Marriage Two Die For: How to Stick and Stay”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
