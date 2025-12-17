Rabbi Greg Crawford’s Newly Released “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind” is a Reflective Collection of Personal Insights Meant to Inspire and Encourage Readers
“Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rabbi Greg Crawford is a heartfelt gathering of the author’s daily reflections, offering readers honest, thoughtful, and motivating entries drawn from real-life moments. This warm and approachable work invites others to value their own thoughts and experiences as meaningful and worth sharing.
Snyder, TX, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind”: a thoughtful and engaging collection of daily meditations created to encourage readers to slow down, reflect, and appreciate the significance of their own inner dialogue. “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind” is the creation of published author, Rabbi Greg Crawford, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Rabbi Greg Crawford shares, “This book contains the first of many random thoughts. It is titled Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind simply because the pages contained in this book are just that—thoughts that occurred to the author on a particular day. The author woke up one morning and decided that of the twenty-four hours given to each of us each day, at least one hour would be devoted to himself. This one hour a day has evolved into many pages for this and subsequent books and articles. Each of you reading this book is encouraged to write down your thoughts. They are important not only to you but also to someone who may need the encouragement of your experience. Let your random thoughts become reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rabbi Greg Crawford’s new book invites readers to embrace reflection as a meaningful daily practice and to recognize that even their simplest thoughts can inspire, uplift, and impact others. Through Crawford’s approachable writing and genuine heart for people, this collection encourages readers to value their own voice and consider documenting their experiences as a gift both to themselves and to those who may one day need them.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rabbi Greg Crawford shares, “This book contains the first of many random thoughts. It is titled Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind simply because the pages contained in this book are just that—thoughts that occurred to the author on a particular day. The author woke up one morning and decided that of the twenty-four hours given to each of us each day, at least one hour would be devoted to himself. This one hour a day has evolved into many pages for this and subsequent books and articles. Each of you reading this book is encouraged to write down your thoughts. They are important not only to you but also to someone who may need the encouragement of your experience. Let your random thoughts become reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rabbi Greg Crawford’s new book invites readers to embrace reflection as a meaningful daily practice and to recognize that even their simplest thoughts can inspire, uplift, and impact others. Through Crawford’s approachable writing and genuine heart for people, this collection encourages readers to value their own voice and consider documenting their experiences as a gift both to themselves and to those who may one day need them.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts from an Unhobbled Mind”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories