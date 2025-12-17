Reges’s Newly Released “Why Should You Listen to Your Mother?” is a Compassionate and Faith-Centered Guide Offering Wisdom for Overcoming Life’s Toughest Challenges
“Why Should You Listen to Your Mother?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reges is an inspiring and heartfelt nonfiction work that blends personal experience, Christian principles, and practical guidance to help readers navigate a confusing and ever-changing world. The book encourages spiritual grounding, self-discipline, and the transformative power of hope.
New York, NY, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why Should You Listen to Your Mother?”: a sincere and empowering collection of real-life stories and faith-driven insights designed to uplift and guide. “Why Should You Listen to Your Mother?” is the creation of published author, Reges, a dedicated nurse for over thirty-five years and mother of five.
Reges shares, “This nonfiction book contains Christian values to assist the readers with daily struggles in a confusing, changing world. And to remind everyone that God's Word never changes. Reading and studying this simple, but knowledgeable, and factual reference book, can open the eyes of the reader on how to live a fruitful and enriching life. Hopefully, the reader will share this meaningful, life changing material to those in need of hope for a better future. These heartbroken scenarios, straight from a mother's life, can change what otherwise would be a miserable existence resulting in incarceration or even death, as this mother has unfortunately witnessed firsthand. She's been the topic of gossip, hate, addiction, loneliness, and imprisonment. Even the final and most unthinkable conclusion; death without reason.
This mother's goal is to encourage the future generations to discipline themselves and listen to what some call, the conscience, to follow what is the correct way to live, and to solemnly pray that Satan is removed from their life. Do not stop praying, for the moment you do Satan attaches himself. This mother is dedicated to helping improve the lives of the hurting, damaged and broken souls. Miracles do and can happen everyday. You just have to believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reges’s new book offers a heartfelt call to embrace faith, resilience, and the timeless truths of God’s Word. Through personal testimony and compassionate encouragement, the author provides readers with a path toward healing, purpose, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Why Should You Listen to Your Mother?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Should You Listen to Your Mother?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
