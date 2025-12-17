Mark and Phyllis Kirchberg’s Newly Released “The Fall of America” is a Compelling and Urgent Spiritual Commentary on the Moral State of the Nation
“The Fall of America” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Mark and Phyllis Kirchberg is a thought-provoking examination of America’s moral decline, offering a passionate call for repentance and return to biblical principles.
Hanover, PA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Fall of America”: a profound and timely work that addresses the spiritual and moral challenges facing the United States. “The Fall of America” is the creation of published authors, Mark and Phyllis Kirchberg, who have spent more than thirty-eight years of marriage serving others through their shared Christian ministry. Their work has included devotional leadership, teaching in Christian schools, leading Bible studies for all ages, serving as house parents in youth homes, participating in deliverance ministry, and supporting the Salvation Army. Deeply committed to both America and Israel, they study Scripture and coauthor Christian books, while cherishing time with their children and grandchildren.
Mark and Phyllis Kirchberg shares, “This book is like a revelation, a letter, like a postage-paid envelope sent out to the American people. It is a letter of love coming from our Lord Jesus, pleading with them to turn away from their wicked ways in order to heal this land from its outwardly arrogant corruption. It is a letter, a message identifying the corrupt practices of the leaders in this country, who have lied, cheated, and covered over their evil doings, for they have chosen the world’s ways over the Lord Jesus, the Word of God, and His teachings and commandments.
It is a letter, a message that Almighty God has been delivering to so many Americans who believe that there will be no consequences, no judgments for their blatant rejection of Jesus, the Word of God, and law and order. For God has revealed this as The Fall of America! This book cites historical and current references and revelations by Almighty God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark and Phyllis Kirchberg’s new book provides readers with both spiritual insight and a call to moral reflection, encouraging Americans to return to the principles of faith, integrity, and obedience to God.
