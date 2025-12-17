Sarah Constance Hardy’s Newly Released “Legend of the Harpy Princess” is a Captivating Fantasy Adventure About Courage, Identity, and Discovering One’s True Destiny
“Legend of the Harpy Princess” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Constance Hardy is an imaginative fantasy novel that follows a young girl torn between two worlds as she uncovers her forgotten past and faces a future filled with danger, magic, and self-discovery.
Raleigh, NC, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Legend of the Harpy Princess”: a heartfelt and action-filled fantasy novel that explores bravery, belonging, and the power of choice. “Legend of the Harpy Princess” is the creation of published author, Sarah Constance Hardy, a North Carolina–born artist who, after being diagnosed as mildly autistic at a young age, channeled her creativity into art and fantasy storytelling. Homeschooled and inspired by magical creatures, she began writing fairy tales in 2005, illustrated her own characters, and authored stories like The Silver Winged Dragon and The Unicorn and the Pegasus, while also enjoying reading, crafting jewelry, and solving 3D puzzles.
Hardy shares, “A young harpy is separated from her flock and has no memory of her past. She is adopted by a family in a magic forest and loved by all. Suddenly, after six years, she recalls some of her past when she ventures into town and saves a young man. As her memory floods back, her flock returns with a band of pirates who kidnap the parents of a little princess she befriended. Samara finds the courage to rebel against her pirate family in a battle that will determine her future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Constance Hardy’s new book is a creative and engaging fantasy that invites readers into a richly imagined world filled with magical creatures, emotional depth, and a strong message of hope and inner strength.
Consumers can purchase “Legend of the Harpy Princess” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Legend of the Harpy Princess”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
