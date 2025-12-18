William T. Noland’s Newly Released “Powerful Christian Living” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Understanding True Faith and Living Victoriously Through Christ
“Powerful Christian Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author William T. Noland offers a logical, Scripture-based exploration of what it truly means to be “born again,” providing readers with clear insight into how to experience a vibrant, Spirit-empowered Christian life.
Waynesville, NC, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Powerful Christian Living”: an insightful and encouraging resource for believers seeking to deepen their faith and live in the strength and victory promised by Jesus Chris. “Powerful Christian Living” is the creation of published author, William T. Noland, a Professional Engineer from Western North Carolina, who applies his skills in logic and discernment from his work in construction litigation to his Christian faith. Married to Pam for forty-six years, with four daughters and seven grandchildren, Noland has spent over forty years teaching Bible studies and small groups. His experiences with differing Christian perspectives inspired him to write a clear, Bible-based guide explaining what it truly means to be “born again.” Guided by his life verse, 1 Corinthians 8:2, he strives to remain humble, curious, and devoted to learning and obedience in his walk with Christ.
Noland shares, “Due to political correctness today, a significant portion of society is immune from derision, jokes, and persecution. Not so for the Christian. The church today is more likely to succumb to the culture instead of being a change agent to the culture. So why is this, and what can be done about it? Do you care?
The why? Is it because the church and Christians don’t exhibit the power that Jesus said that He would provide? What can be done about it is for the Christian to learn about that power and how to overcome sin and be a witness to the world using that power effectively for God’s kingdom by overcoming sin and living a powerful, holy life.
If you feel you have something missing in your Christian faith and have a desire to be more powerful in word and understanding, then you need to learn what Jesus meant when He said, “You must be born again.”
Only you can answer if you care or not.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William T. Noland’s new book provides a refreshing and intellectually engaging perspective on faith, offering readers both encouragement and practical wisdom for experiencing authentic, Spirit-filled Christian living.
Consumers can purchase “Powerful Christian Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Powerful Christian Living”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
