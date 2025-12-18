Paula Harris’s Newly Released “Purposeful and Practical Strategies for Teachers” is an Empowering Guide Designed to Support, Inspire, and Strengthen Today’s Educators
“Purposeful and Practical Strategies for Teachers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Harris offers encouraging, faith-based insights and actionable tools to help teachers navigate classroom challenges with confidence, clarity, and grace. Harris blends her extensive experience with spiritual grounding to uplift educators in their calling.
Fayetteville, NC, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Purposeful and Practical Strategies for Teachers”: a thoughtful and faith-centered resource filled with practical tools, professional wisdom, and scriptural encouragement for educators at every stage of their career. “Purposeful and Practical Strategies for Teachers” is the creation of published author, Paula Harris, an experienced educator with degrees in elementary education and school administration, having taught across multiple states and overseas in Germany. Throughout her career, she served in various leadership roles and led professional development workshops, and she taught part-time at Fayetteville Technical Community College, training substitute teachers. Deeply committed to the belief that every child is uniquely created by God, she strives to honor students’ differences.
Originally from Clarksville, Tennessee, Paula now lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with her husband, Victor, whom she married in 1990. She is the mother of two adult children, a grandmother of four, and a proud pet owner. Beyond education, she is a clarinetist, singer, praise dancer, and active member of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Paula lives by the Scripture, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
Harris shares, “As you know, schools are struggling to keep effective teachers in the classroom. Teachers have expressed that they leave the profession due to increased behavior problems in the classroom, too many committees to join, additional duties are expected to be fulfilled, and not enough support is given by the administration. Purposeful and practical strategies for teachers is a book to inspire educators to continue their calling as teachers. Each chapter begins with a scripture to remind teachers that God is there to lead and guide them throughout their career. In my “Meet the Author” section, I have a scripture from Ephesians 4:31–32 that will give insight into who I am as a teacher and a person.
The first chapter begins with the scripture from Jeremiah 29:11 and is all about preparing your classroom to reach your desired outcome of a successful teaching and learning experience. The next chapter’s scripture is from Philippians 2:3–4 and shares ways to create a cooperative classroom climate by building appropriate relationships with your students. The third chapter begins with the scripture from Ephesians 4:29 and focuses on classroom management techniques. This chapter will explain how to keep your students focused and engaged to alleviate behavior problems. The final scripture for chapter four comes from Romans 8:28 and deals with time management and practical ways to organize and categorize all the many tasks you will be expected to complete.
My hope is that purposeful and practical strategies for teachers will encourage you to improve your instructional practices and enable you to increase student achievement in a peaceful, less stressful environment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Harris’s new book offers a refreshingly grounded approach to teaching, inviting educators to lean on both professional best practices and biblical principles. Harris equips teachers with strategies that foster calm, productive, and connected classrooms while reminding them of God’s steady presence in their work.
Consumers can purchase “Purposeful and Practical Strategies for Teachers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Purposeful and Practical Strategies for Teachers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
