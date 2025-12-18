Patricia H. Rust’s Newly Released “Little Kiddie Rhymes” is a Charming Collection of Poems Designed to Spark Imagination and Soothe Children at Bedtime
“Little Kiddie Rhymes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia H. Rust is a delightful compilation of bedtime poems that invite young readers into playful and imaginative worlds while helping them unwind and prepare for sleep.
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Kiddie Rhymes”: a heartwarming collection of poetry perfect for children and families to share. “Little Kiddie Rhymes” is the creation of published author, Patricia H. Rust, who was raised in a small town in Colorado with four brothers and a sister, which naturally made her a tomboy. Her maternal grandmother sang on the radio in Tucson, Arizona, during the 1930s–1950s, sparking her love for country music. Later in life, she began writing country songs and poems, often creating bedtime stories that her children adored. Writing poetry, especially for children, became a joyful and meaningful creative outlet for her.
Rust shares, “This is a book of kiddie bedtime poems. This collection of poems by Patricia H. Rust allows children’s imaginations to explore ideas of nature, family activities, and worlds of make-believe while relaxing and preparing to drift off to sleep.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia H. Rust’s new book is a sweet and engaging resource for parents, grandparents, and caregivers who wish to share uplifting and imaginative poetry with the little ones in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Little Kiddie Rhymes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Kiddie Rhymes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
