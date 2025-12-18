Donna Jean Niemeir’s Newly Released “The Gift of Family and Farming” is a Multigenerational Story Celebrating Faith, Heritage, and the Enduring Strength of Family
“The Gift of Family and Farming: Grandma and Grandpa’s Legacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Jean Niemeir is a richly woven narrative that traces her family’s remarkable journey across generations, highlighting perseverance, Christian devotion, and the powerful legacy grandparents pass down. This uplifting work blends historical storytelling with spiritual encouragement.
Shingletown, CA, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gift of Family and Farming: Grandma and Grandpa’s Legacy”: a captivating and faith-filled collection of family stories that span generations, illustrating the resilience, courage, and love that shaped one family line. “The Gift of Family and Farming: Grandma and Grandpa’s Legacy” is the creation of published author, Donna Jean Niemeir, age seventy-eight, and her husband, Randy, who have shared fifty-eight years of marriage grounded in the strong Christian faith passed down through their families. Their book weaves this good news through generations of family stories. Living in the Northern Sierra Mountains, they enjoy their growing family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Donna Jean hopes to inspire others in their daily spiritual journey.
Niemeir shares, “Immigrating to America in 1858 with their family, two young brothers play at being stowaways and jump ship. Their game quickly turns to a stunning reality. Will they ever see their family again?
Follow the Calvin, Johnson, and Niemeir families as they move west and help settle American communities. How do they meet? Where do they settle? How does their faith play a part in their families and communities?
How did the citizenship process work in the nineteenth century? What part did large families play in settling America? How did one get capital to start farming?
All these topics and more are covered in this heartwarming story of one family clan. See how the patriarchs and our grandparents left lasting memories of love and acceptance. What can we, as elderly grandparents ourselves, teach our descendants today?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Jean Niemeir’s new book offers readers an inspiring glimpse into the trials and triumphs of early American families and the spiritual values that carried them through. Niemeir blends carefully gathered historical details with warm storytelling to highlight God’s faithfulness through generations, encouraging today’s readers to cherish their heritage and live out their faith with purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift of Family and Farming: Grandma and Grandpa’s Legacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift of Family and Farming: Grandma and Grandpa’s Legacy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
