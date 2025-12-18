Donna Jean Niemeir’s Newly Released “The Gift of Family and Farming” is a Multigenerational Story Celebrating Faith, Heritage, and the Enduring Strength of Family

“The Gift of Family and Farming: Grandma and Grandpa’s Legacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Jean Niemeir is a richly woven narrative that traces her family’s remarkable journey across generations, highlighting perseverance, Christian devotion, and the powerful legacy grandparents pass down. This uplifting work blends historical storytelling with spiritual encouragement.