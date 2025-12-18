Sylvia Sais’s Newly Released “The Thoughts of My Soul” is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Meant to Uplift the Weary and Inspire the Believer

“The Thoughts of My Soul: Christian Poems of Comfort, Encouragement, and Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvia Sais is a moving compilation of spiritually rich poems offering peace, reassurance, and renewed faith to readers facing life’s challenges.