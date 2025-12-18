Sylvia Sais’s Newly Released “The Thoughts of My Soul” is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Meant to Uplift the Weary and Inspire the Believer
“The Thoughts of My Soul: Christian Poems of Comfort, Encouragement, and Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvia Sais is a moving compilation of spiritually rich poems offering peace, reassurance, and renewed faith to readers facing life’s challenges.
Friant, CA, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Thoughts of My Soul: Christian Poems of Comfort, Encouragement, and Hope”: a tender and inspiring treasury of Christian poetry written to strengthen hearts, soothe sorrow, and point readers toward the steadfast hope found in Christ. “The Thoughts of My Soul: Christian Poems of Comfort, Encouragement, and Hope” is the creation of published author, Sylvia Sais.
Sais shares, “In this book, I share the Christian poems that I’ve been inspired to write based on my personal experiences in life, especially during my walk with the Lord. I believe my poems will offer hope during times of crisis, comfort during times of sorrow, and encouragement during times of despair. May this book bless your soul!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Sais’s new book offers readers a compassionate and faith-rooted voice, addressing themes of grief, peace, faith, healing, end-time hope, heavenly reunion, and God’s ever-present comfort. Each poem invites the reader to draw nearer to God and find strength in His promises.
Consumers can purchase “The Thoughts of My Soul: Christian Poems of Comfort, Encouragement, and Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Thoughts of My Soul: Christian Poems of Comfort, Encouragement, and Hope”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
