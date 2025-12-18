Judy Denmark’s Newly Released “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living” is an Inspiring and Heartwarming Daily Devotional
“Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Denmark is a daily guide that blends the innocence and wisdom of children with Scripture and thoughtful reflections to encourage a closer walk with Jesus.
Tampa, FL, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living”: a joyful and uplifting devotional designed to inspire readers every day of the year. “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living” is the creation of published author, Judy Denmark, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who has spent over fifty years caring for and nurturing children.
Denmark shares, “This book is a devotional for a joy-filled life. Each day of the year begins with a child’s view on life. Followed by a Bible verse and then a thought for the day, the desire is that you will draw closer to our blessed Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through these words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Denmark’s new book combines the simplicity and wisdom of children’s perspectives with biblical inspiration, creating a meaningful devotional for all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Denmark shares, “This book is a devotional for a joy-filled life. Each day of the year begins with a child’s view on life. Followed by a Bible verse and then a thought for the day, the desire is that you will draw closer to our blessed Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through these words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Denmark’s new book combines the simplicity and wisdom of children’s perspectives with biblical inspiration, creating a meaningful devotional for all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Mouths of Babes for Everyday Living”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories