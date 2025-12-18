Maelyn Drew’s Newly Released “ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins” is a Heartfelt, Imaginative Journey Into a World Where Faith, Friendship, and Purpose Come to Life
“ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maelyn Drew is an uplifting children’s adventure that follows young Elzafan as he enters a miraculous world filled with talking creatures, timeless truths, and a life-changing quest for purpose and identity.
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins”: a vibrant and inspiring tale that blends whimsical adventure with deep spiritual themes as a young boy discovers a wondrous land filled with extraordinary friends and eternal truths. “ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins” is the creation of published author, Maelyn Drew.
Maelyn Drew shares, “ZOAYLAND The Adventure Begins is similar to The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis. It is an adventure where young Elzafan discovers a mysterious world where unconditional love is free and never ending. In this land of life everlasting, the little boy meets remarkable friends and is destined to find one of the greatest treasures of all time.
In ZOAYLAND, readers can experience the true value of friendship when Elzafan is introduced to an unforgettable little red ant named Johnny. He, along with many other lovable creatures, live in this wonderful world where dreams come true, and anything is possible.
Journey with Elzafan and discover how an ordinary fishing trip turns into an extraordinary adventure!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maelyn Drew’s new book delivers a touching and imaginative narrative that encourages children to embrace kindness, courage, forgiveness, and faith. Through captivating characters—including a wise owl, a loyal dog, a talking tiger fish, and the faithful red ant Johnny—the story gently guides young readers toward understanding their purpose, their value, and the love of their Creator.
Consumers can purchase “ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
