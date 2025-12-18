Maelyn Drew’s Newly Released “ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins” is a Heartfelt, Imaginative Journey Into a World Where Faith, Friendship, and Purpose Come to Life

“ZOAYLAND: The Adventure Begins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maelyn Drew is an uplifting children’s adventure that follows young Elzafan as he enters a miraculous world filled with talking creatures, timeless truths, and a life-changing quest for purpose and identity.