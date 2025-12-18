Stephen Richard Cerone’s Newly Released “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One” is an Enriching Devotional Designed to Strengthen Daily Spiritual Practice
“One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Richard Cerone is a concise yet profound daily devotional offering readers inspiration, scriptural insight, and practical encouragement for deepening their walk with God.
Rochester, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One”: a compelling devotional collection crafted to guide readers into meaningful daily reflection and spiritual growth. “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One” is the creation of published author, Stephen Richard Cerone, who has served in ministry for more than forty years as a pastor, teacher, missionary, conference speaker, minister of music, and worship leader. His work has taken him across the United States and internationally, including long-term ministry in England, where he pastored a church in Swanage for over eleven years while also speaking throughout England, Italy, and Peru. Drawing on decades of pastoral, teaching, missionary, prophetic, and music ministry, he brings extensive experience to the devotionals in this book. Stephen and his wife, Carol, live in Rochester, New York, and are parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. He now continues his calling through authorship.
Cerone shares, “Finding the time to read and pray as part of our spiritual disciplines is sometimes difficult enough, let alone what to read where and why. One Thing provides a daily devotional intended to be read in less than two minutes but filled with a day’s worth (or more) of inspirational topics, stories, scripture verses, and events from both the Old and New Testaments. Among the unique themes, there are familiar characters scattered throughout the book, but there’s also a considerable amount of time given to characters who usually don’t come to the reader’s mind but were in the hearts and minds of the various writers as they were moved by One Thing. You’ll find many quotes cited from Einstein to Augustine, Julian of Norwich to the Beatles! Challenges are presented along the way, just like life itself, but hopefully One Thing will play an instrumental role in helping, preparing, and reminding us daily we are one in Love, in Him. So be blessed! And be a blessing. Enjoy living, moving, and being as one! “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full” (John 15:11). Peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Richard Cerone’s new book offers accessible, uplifting devotionals that encourage readers to engage scripture thoughtfully and embrace a unified life of faith, purpose, and spiritual connection.
Consumers can purchase “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cerone shares, “Finding the time to read and pray as part of our spiritual disciplines is sometimes difficult enough, let alone what to read where and why. One Thing provides a daily devotional intended to be read in less than two minutes but filled with a day’s worth (or more) of inspirational topics, stories, scripture verses, and events from both the Old and New Testaments. Among the unique themes, there are familiar characters scattered throughout the book, but there’s also a considerable amount of time given to characters who usually don’t come to the reader’s mind but were in the hearts and minds of the various writers as they were moved by One Thing. You’ll find many quotes cited from Einstein to Augustine, Julian of Norwich to the Beatles! Challenges are presented along the way, just like life itself, but hopefully One Thing will play an instrumental role in helping, preparing, and reminding us daily we are one in Love, in Him. So be blessed! And be a blessing. Enjoy living, moving, and being as one! “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full” (John 15:11). Peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Richard Cerone’s new book offers accessible, uplifting devotionals that encourage readers to engage scripture thoughtfully and embrace a unified life of faith, purpose, and spiritual connection.
Consumers can purchase “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Thing: Living, Moving, Being as One”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories