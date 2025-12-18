Mary Lou Lepp’s Newly Released “Are We There Yet?” is an Inspiring Memoir of Adventure, Resilience, and Faith
“Are We There Yet?: A journey spanning continents and decades but always homeward bound!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Lou Lepp is a captivating memoir chronicling a lifetime of travel, cultural discovery, and personal growth, encouraging readers to embrace life’s challenges with courage and faith.
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Are We There Yet?: A journey spanning continents and decades but always homeward bound!”: a compelling memoir that captures the adventurous spirit and enduring faith of its author. “Are We There Yet?: A journey spanning continents and decades but always homeward bound!” is the creation of published author, Mary Lou Lepp, who began journaling at eighteen, and has maintained the practice daily into her late seventies. She encourages readers to embrace resilience, take risks, and view life as an adventure. Alongside her husband, John, she spent a gap year after university that evolved into travels to over sixty countries and residence in ten. As educators, they navigated diverse cultures and learned multiple languages. While John’s journey concluded in Mozambique, Mary Lou continues her lifelong passions of journaling and exploring the world.
Lepp shares, “Whether trekking among the Hunzas in Northern Pakistan, fighting a monster tuna for hours in the Indian Ocean, or suffering from the deadly flesh-eating disease, there was always a need for a miracle from a loving God. As stories of adventure and stepping outside of our boxes were shared, so many people said, ‘Wow! Mary Lou, you should write a book!’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lou Lepp’s new book invites readers to experience the thrills, challenges, and lessons of a life fully lived, highlighting the power of faith, courage, and curiosity in navigating the world.
Consumers can purchase “Are We There Yet?: A journey spanning continents and decades but always homeward bound!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are We There Yet?: A journey spanning continents and decades but always homeward bound!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
