Ronald Massey’s Newly Released “Things Mother Said” is a Heartfelt Tribute to a Mother’s Wisdom and Enduring Influence
“Things Mother Said” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Massey is an inspiring collection of cherished sayings passed down from the author’s mother, offering timeless guidance shaped by resilience, family values, and deep-rooted love.
Warren, MI, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Things Mother Said”: a touching and insightful compilation of maternal wisdom. “Things Mother Said” is the creation of published author, Ronald Massey, who was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He was educated in the Detroit public school system and studied liberal arts at Wayne State University before embarking on a sales career that spanned over fifty years. Since retiring from his supervisory position in Wayne County Government, he now has the time to focus on what he loves most: being a full-time husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ronald is a charter member of Fellowship Chapel Church under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony. Over the years, he has often quoted his mother’s sayings, which inspired him to write his book, Things Mother Said.
Massey shares, “Things Mother Said is a collection of quotes from the author’s mother, Mildred Harvest Massey, who was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. Mildred was only eight years old when her mother passed away, and she was subsequently raised by several aunts. Her aunts instilled in her the values of being a woman, a wife, and a mother.
In her late teens, Mildred married William M. Massey, a master electrician. In the late 1940s, Mildred and William moved to Detroit, Michigan, where they became the parents of two sons, William Jr. and Ronald. Tragically, William Sr. passed away at age 28 from tuberculosis, which he had contracted while serving in the U.S. Navy. Mildred was left to raise her two boys alone in Detroit during the challenging decades of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.
This book captures the wisdom of the things Mildred said to ensure her boys would grow into productive men.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Massey’s new book offers readers a warm and nostalgic collection of life lessons, revealing how the author’s mother shaped his character and future through simple yet powerful words. This heartfelt work honors a remarkable woman and invites readers to reflect on the enduring influence of a mother’s guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Things Mother Said” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Things Mother Said”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
