Gloria Beaty’s Newly Released “I Saw His Robe: The Testimony of Gloria A. Beaty” is a Powerful True Story of Faith, Survival, and Divine Encounter
“I Saw His Robe: The Testimony of Gloria A. Beaty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Beaty is an inspiring firsthand account of one woman’s near-death experience, her miraculous healing, and the life-changing spiritual visions that renewed her faith and purpose.
Burleson, TX, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Saw His Robe: The Testimony of Gloria A. Beaty”: a deeply moving personal testimony that recounts a tragic accident and the miraculous experiences that followed. “I Saw His Robe: The Testimony of Gloria A. Beaty” is the creation of published author, Gloria Beaty, a lifelong resident of Texas, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of one.
Beaty shares, “I Saw His Robe is the story of Gloria Beaty’s visions and transformation as a result of a horrific boating accident that left her and three of her friends fighting to survive.
It was Friday, August the Thirteenth of 2021. My friends and I made plans to celebrate a birthday at a friend’s lake house. We decided to take an evening boat ride into the sunset. On our return home, what started as fun soon turned into a horrific and tragic scene. We were listening to music and enjoying our ride when all of a sudden, the boat hit a retaining wall.
Another group on a nearby boat heard the crash and were the first on the scene. They began to pray for us. Two of the men immediately applied a tourniquet to my lower left leg. As I lay there, I had no idea or memory that my leg was 99 percent severed just below my knee to the ankle.
The attending doctors informed me that my leg below the knee may need to be amputated. Instead, I was to undergo a procedure known as a free flap in order to save my leg. During one of several visions I had, I found myself in what I would describe as purgatory. It was during the last of my multiple surgeries that I had the most moving and transformative experiences of my life. As I was being transported to the operating room for my eight-to-ten-hour surgery, I asked God to please have someone waiting for me in my room when I returned. As I lay in my bed, I looked to my left to see if someone was there waiting on me but noticed no one was there. I then looked to my right and was amazed at what I witnessed. I saw his beautiful robe beside me. My God, I saw his robe and immediately began to cry tears of joy.
My life since then has never been the same. Never again will I ever be alone! This experience has impacted many people, family, and friends in positive ways. Amen! Today I live differently and pray others will find their journey with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Beaty’s new book offers readers a profound reminder of God’s faithfulness and presence in even the darkest moments. Her story of survival and divine revelation will inspire readers to seek a deeper relationship with the Lord and trust in His power to heal and restore.
Consumers can purchase “I Saw His Robe: The Testimony of Gloria A. Beaty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Saw His Robe: The Testimony of Gloria A. Beaty”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
