Caleson Goodspeed’s Newly Released “A Place for Beam” is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Purpose, Teamwork, and Knowing You Belong
“A Place for Beam” from Christian Faith Publishing author Caleson Goodspeed is a delightful tale that helps children understand that everyone has a special role to play and that each person is made perfectly for their purpose.
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Place for Beam”: a charming and encouraging story that teaches young readers the importance of belonging and self-worth. “A Place for Beam” is the creation of published author, Caleson Goodspeed.
Goodspeed shares, “Caleson Goodspeed has always loved telling stories. In this debut, he tells a story of Beam struggling to find his place. Through it, he hopes to remind children everywhere that they are important and that there is a place for them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caleson Goodspeed’s new book offers an uplifting message through engaging characters and a fun construction-themed adventure. As Beam searches for where he fits, readers learn the timeless truth that everyone is made for a reason—beautifully reflected in the story’s closing verse, Ephesians 2:10: “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
Consumers can purchase “A Place for Beam” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Place for Beam”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Goodspeed shares, “Caleson Goodspeed has always loved telling stories. In this debut, he tells a story of Beam struggling to find his place. Through it, he hopes to remind children everywhere that they are important and that there is a place for them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caleson Goodspeed’s new book offers an uplifting message through engaging characters and a fun construction-themed adventure. As Beam searches for where he fits, readers learn the timeless truth that everyone is made for a reason—beautifully reflected in the story’s closing verse, Ephesians 2:10: “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
Consumers can purchase “A Place for Beam” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Place for Beam”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories