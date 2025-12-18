Danielle Chumley’s New Book, “Jackpot Time,” is a charming tale that follows two girls named McKenzie and Alexis as they participate in their local jackpot show
Lufkin, TX, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Danielle Chumley, a wife and a show mom who loves God, has completed her most recent book, “Jackpot Time”: a captivating story that follows two girls who, along with their friends and family, participate in the youth livestock competition known as the jackpot show.
“The girls and their families are gearing up for a fun day at a jackpot show,” writes Chumley. “After loading all the equipment and animals, they are on the road. Once they arrive, the excitement builds as they see their friends waving to come on. During the day, McKenzie and Alexis along with their family and friends will prepare, practice, and get time in the show ring with each one of their animals.
“This is where the show team gets to see their hard work paying off. It's not about the awards but the friendships and setting goals that are achieved in the show ring.”
Published by Fulton Books, Danielle Chumley’s book will invite readers of all ages to join McKenzie and Alexis as they get to show their animals along with their friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Chumley’s story to life, “Jackpot Time” will help readers experience the ups and downs of a day in the life of a show kid, while encouraging them to explore similar programs in their local area.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Jackpot Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The girls and their families are gearing up for a fun day at a jackpot show,” writes Chumley. “After loading all the equipment and animals, they are on the road. Once they arrive, the excitement builds as they see their friends waving to come on. During the day, McKenzie and Alexis along with their family and friends will prepare, practice, and get time in the show ring with each one of their animals.
“This is where the show team gets to see their hard work paying off. It's not about the awards but the friendships and setting goals that are achieved in the show ring.”
Published by Fulton Books, Danielle Chumley’s book will invite readers of all ages to join McKenzie and Alexis as they get to show their animals along with their friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Chumley’s story to life, “Jackpot Time” will help readers experience the ups and downs of a day in the life of a show kid, while encouraging them to explore similar programs in their local area.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Jackpot Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories