Rachael Sproles’s New Book, "The Adventures at the Chocolate Shop," a Charming Tale That Follows Three Friends and Their Series of Funny Escapades in Their Chocolate Shop
Seal Beach, CA, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rachael Sproles, a native of Orange County, California who has owned and operated her very own chocolate shop for over twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures at the Chocolate Shop”: a riveting story that centers around three friends who own a chocolate shop named Bonnie, Mandy, and Riley, and their many adventures they share that often inspire new recipes.
Sproles shares, “'The Adventures at the Chocolate Shop' is based on real-life characters who work in a real chocolate shop today. The sticky situations they encounter are based on real-life events in the shop. The recipes are secret recipes that were passed down to [me] by [my] grandmother.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rachael Sproles’s book is partly inspired by the author’s son, Riley, who loved bedtime stories of the chocolate shop when he was younger. With colorful artwork to help bring Sproles’s story to life, “The Adventures at the Chocolate Shop” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures at the Chocolate Shop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
