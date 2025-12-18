J. Michael Matthews’s New Book, "The Valley of Vapors and Vice," Explores the Rise of Hot Springs, Arkansas from 1920 to 1978 as a Natural Wonder to Tourist Destination
Hot Springs National Park, AR, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. Michael Matthews, a loving husband who enjoyed a successful career in dentistry, has completed his most recent book “The Valley of Vapors and Vice: A Glimpse into the History of the Glitz and Glamour of Hot Springs (1920-1978)”: is a fascinating read that delves into the history of Hot Springs, Arkansas, documenting its rise from a place of natural beauty to a hub for tourism and entertainment.
“Imagine a valley so pristine it is the envy of all places near it,” writes Matthews. “Complete with soft rolling hills, clear-water brooks, thermal springs, lakes for water sports, and crystal mines for discovering quartz, plus the only diamond mine in America. It was so attractive. The first on the scene were native Indians followed by explorers, and by 1832, Hot Springs became the first US National Park. Of course, something this special was instantly noticed. And then along came the settlers, proprietors, and anyone interested in turning a dollar.
“Soon to appear were hotels, restaurants, homes/residents, and all the things to support them. With natural crops and clean water, the moonshine industry flourished, and with that, along came thoroughbred racing, bars and casinos, brothels, plus all things to entertain the adult population.
“Once the cartels of New York and Chicago saw the money flowing, Hot Springs went into full stride. This, well in advance of anything like it, started the competition for the almighty gaming dollar and all things associated with it.
“This book is based on true accounts. It is not fiction or fantasy. If you would like to know more, watch for the sequel.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. Michael Matthews’s book will transport readers back in time to discover an unfiltered look at the people, power struggles, and cultural forces that shaped the legendary reputation of Hot Springs throughout the early and mid twentieth century.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Valley of Vapors and Vice: A Glimpse into the History of the Glitz and Glamour of Hot Springs (1920-1978)” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
