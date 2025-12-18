Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book, “BOOF Meets BOOFIE,” is a Charming Story That Follows Boof, a Fluffy Worm Who Meets Another One of His Kind Named Boofie
Stevensville, MT, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police lieutenant who now lives with her family in beautiful Montana, has completed her most recent book, “BOOF Meets BOOFIE”: a heartfelt story that follows Boof and his new friend Boofie as they bond over their shared pasts and their similar appearances.
“This is an uplifting story about an adorable furry white worm named BOOF who meets a new friend like him, named BOOFIE,” writes Johnson. “BOOF and BOOFIE have both had problems in the past making good choices, but now they are both on new, positive paths. Join BOOF as he begins his new friendship with BOOFIE in this cute book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kasey Matthews Johnson’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Boof’s attempts to get to know Boofie better and become her new friend at school. Accompanied by colorful artwork by illustrator NM Starling, “BOOF Meets BOOFIE” will capture the hearts and minds of readers, encouraging them to make good choices and remain open to new friends, just like Boof.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “BOOF Meets BOOFIE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
