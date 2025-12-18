Peter Galle’s New Book, "Memoirs of a Heart’s Journey Through Time," is a Powerful Story of a Young Man’s Path as He Learns to Cope with Bipolar Disorder and Past Traumas
Prince George, VA, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Galle, a graduate of Sullivan County Community College in Lock Sheldrake, New York, has completed his most recent book, “Memoirs of a Heart’s Journey Through Time”: a compelling novel that centers around Paul, a young man who must learn to heal from his past and address his mental health issues before it’s too late.
“Bipolar disorder took over Paul’s life in 1981. Up until then, he led an almost stable life. Things were different while he was growing up—the price of gas, food, housing, automobiles, and the like. He took a lot of chances, but none of them ever exterminated him,” writes Galle.
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Galle’s book is a compelling story of healing and forgiveness that will captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Paul’s journey. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Memoirs of a Heart’s Journey Through Time” is a moving testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit when put to the ultimate test.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Memoirs of a Heart’s Journey Through Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
