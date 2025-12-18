Author David Wolf’s New Book, "Ooooh Werewolf," is a Captivating Tale of a Young Boy Who Believes He Saw a Werewolf Walking Around Outside His Window at Night
Recent release “Ooooh Werewolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Wolf is a riveting story of a young boy who sees a werewolf outside his window one night. Intrigued by this sight, the young boy imagines what the werewolf might be doing before the sun rises and the night is over.
Clifton, CO, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Wolf, who has always been gifted with an active imagination, has completed his new book, “Ooooh Werewolf”: a charming tale of a young boy who imagines what a werewolf might be doing one night after seeing one through his bedroom window.
David begins his tale, “Ooooh, werewolf, oh where did you go? I saw you last night through my window, in the full moonlight, walking through the backyard. Ooooh, werewolf, where did you go?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Wolf’s delightful tale will encourage readers of all ages to use their imagination and see the world in their own unique way. With colorful artwork to help bring David’s story to life, “Ooooh Werewolf” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Ooooh Werewolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
www.newmansprings.com
