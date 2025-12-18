Author David Wolf’s New Book, "Ooooh Werewolf," is a Captivating Tale of a Young Boy Who Believes He Saw a Werewolf Walking Around Outside His Window at Night

Recent release “Ooooh Werewolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Wolf is a riveting story of a young boy who sees a werewolf outside his window one night. Intrigued by this sight, the young boy imagines what the werewolf might be doing before the sun rises and the night is over.