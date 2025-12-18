Author Breonus Mitchell Sr.’s New Book, “Not Normal: How the Things We Hope for Change Everything,” Highlights the Uniqueness of Each of God’s Children

Recent release “Not Normal: How the Things We Hope for Change Everything” from Covenant Books author Breonus Mitchell Sr. is an empowering work that reminds readers that God is shaping them in their current situations, not to be average but to be extraordinary—someone ready to be used for His glory.