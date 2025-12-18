Author Breonus Mitchell Sr.’s New Book, “Not Normal: How the Things We Hope for Change Everything,” Highlights the Uniqueness of Each of God’s Children
Recent release “Not Normal: How the Things We Hope for Change Everything” from Covenant Books author Breonus Mitchell Sr. is an empowering work that reminds readers that God is shaping them in their current situations, not to be average but to be extraordinary—someone ready to be used for His glory.
Mount Juliet, TN, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Breonus Mitchell Sr., the lead pastor of Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee has completed his new book, “Not Normal: How the Things We Hope for Change Everything”: an affirming work that offers readers the important reminder that, often, God’s work in their lives is not about removing them from their challenges but about guiding them through them.
Breonus is the author of “A Fish Called Mercy” and has been a contributing writer for Lifeway Christian Resources. He and his wife, Jacquita, live in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, with their two sons.
Breonus writes, “You are different. You are not normal. You are so rare that God has unique plans for you. Jeremiah 29:11 states, ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.’ I want you to know that there is something God wants to do for your marriage, ministry, children, and career. He wants to accomplish something beyond your wildest dreams. However, you must be willing to stand out in a crowd. You must be ready not to live your life average, common, normal, or ordinary from this day forward. You are not regular. You are rare. You are not normal.”
He continues, “I hope the fruit of this book is that you are inspired to live a life that is not normal. That is what Hebrews 11 teaches us. When I read about their exciting lives and the circumstances they endured or overcame, it reminds us that God can do the same thing in our lives for His glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Breonus Mitchell Sr.’s new book encourages readers to break away from the ordinary and lead extraordinary lives.
Readers can purchase “Not Normal: How the Things We Hope for Change Everything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
