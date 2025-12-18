Author A. A. Couvreur’s New Book, "Little Kitty in a Tree," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Watches a Little Kitten Get Saved from Being Stuck in a Tree
Recent release “Little Kitty in a Tree” from Covenant Books author A. A. Couvreur is a charming tale that centers around a young girl who watches from afar as a little kitten cries out for help after getting stuck in a tree. When the little kitten is saved, the young girl begins thinking about who she can turn to when she is in need of help.
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. A. Couvreur, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Little Kitty in a Tree”: a riveting story of a young girl who is inspired by a little kitten’s rescue to think about who might save her in times of need.
“‘Little Kitty in a Tree’ is a heartwarming story about a helpless kitty who finds himself in a scary situation,” writes Couvreur. “As a young girl watches from afar, she thinks of herself if she were in the same situation. Who can she turn to? How can she move forward? This story will capture the attention of little ones, bringing hope to the hearts of children and adults alike.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A. A. Couvreur’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for spreading the message of love and hope as taught by Jesus, as well as her desire to help young readers understand that Jesus is always ready to help them through life’s trials. With colorful illustrations to help bring Couvreur’s story to life, “Little Kitty in a Tree” is sure to resonate with young readers and help them discover the joy of trusting in the Lord, no matter what may happen in life.
Readers can purchase “Little Kitty in a Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
