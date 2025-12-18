Author A. A. Couvreur’s New Book, "Little Kitty in a Tree," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Watches a Little Kitten Get Saved from Being Stuck in a Tree

Recent release “Little Kitty in a Tree” from Covenant Books author A. A. Couvreur is a charming tale that centers around a young girl who watches from afar as a little kitten cries out for help after getting stuck in a tree. When the little kitten is saved, the young girl begins thinking about who she can turn to when she is in need of help.