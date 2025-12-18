Author Phil Dahlstrom’s New Book, "Country Squirrel," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Squirrel Who Lives in the Country and Heads to the Big City to Visit Her Cousin

Recent release “Country Squirrel” from Covenant Books author Phil Dahlstrom is a charming story that centers around Country Squirrel, who loves living out in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. But after wondering what her city-dwelling cousin is up to, Country Squirrel sets out on a grand trip to spend a day with her in the big city.