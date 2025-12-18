Author Phil Dahlstrom’s New Book, "Country Squirrel," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Squirrel Who Lives in the Country and Heads to the Big City to Visit Her Cousin
Recent release “Country Squirrel” from Covenant Books author Phil Dahlstrom is a charming story that centers around Country Squirrel, who loves living out in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. But after wondering what her city-dwelling cousin is up to, Country Squirrel sets out on a grand trip to spend a day with her in the big city.
Stearns, KY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Phil Dahlstrom, a loving husband and father who has always enjoyed telling stories, has completed his new book, “Country Squirrel”: a charming tale that follows the titular country squirrel as she spends a fun-filled day in the city with her cousin.
Dahlstrom shares, “Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Country Squirrel is finishing up her chores for the winter when she starts to think of her cousin in the city! Come along on an adventure filled with sights, sounds, and smells not found in her country home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phil Dahlstrom’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Country Squirrel’s thrilling city adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Dahlstrom’s story to life, “Country Squirrel” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Country Squirrel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
