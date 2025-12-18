Author Kinneth Crawford’s New Book, "The Old Wizard of the Woods," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Wizard’s Quest for Power and Dark Magical Knowledge

Recent release “The Old Wizard of the Woods” from Page Publishing author Kinneth Crawford is a stirring tale that follows an old wizard who, driven by his pursuit of power, seeks out dark magical knowledge. But as he searches for his goal, the wizard will soon discover that what he desires the most just may be his undoing.