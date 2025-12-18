Author Kinneth Crawford’s New Book, "The Old Wizard of the Woods," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Wizard’s Quest for Power and Dark Magical Knowledge
Recent release “The Old Wizard of the Woods” from Page Publishing author Kinneth Crawford is a stirring tale that follows an old wizard who, driven by his pursuit of power, seeks out dark magical knowledge. But as he searches for his goal, the wizard will soon discover that what he desires the most just may be his undoing.
Holdrege, NE, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kinneth Crawford has completed his new book, “The Old Wizard of the Woods”: a stirring tale that follows an old wizard who sets out in pursuit of dark magical knowledge in order to gain the power he has always longed for.
Crawford writes, “Have you ever wondered what stories would be like if the villain were to win over the hero? What would it be like if Snow White never woke up from her sleep and the wicked stepmother became the fairest in the land?
“It is an interesting thing to think about from time to time, ‘What if?’ The question is, does evil actually win, or will it destroy itself? What you are about to read is a series of stories where evil does win. To answer the question of will evil destroy itself, that is something you will have to find out on your own.
“So sit back and relax; after all, it’s only a story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kinneth Crawford’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Old Wizard of the Woods” dares to ask the question of what happens when the thing someone wants the most could be what destroys them.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Old Wizard of the Woods" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
