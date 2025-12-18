Author Leah Price’s New Book, "The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Dogs and Their Exciting Family Adventures.

Recent release “The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family” from Page Publishing author Leah Price is a captivating story that follows Leroy and Jerry, two English bulldogs and brothers who love spending time with one another and their families. In this installment, Leroy and Jerry recount their first Christmas as well as fun times with their kitten friend, Milo.