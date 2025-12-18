Author Leah Price’s New Book, "The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Dogs and Their Exciting Family Adventures.
Recent release “The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family” from Page Publishing author Leah Price is a captivating story that follows Leroy and Jerry, two English bulldogs and brothers who love spending time with one another and their families. In this installment, Leroy and Jerry recount their first Christmas as well as fun times with their kitten friend, Milo.
Tuscaloosa, AL, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leah Price, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family”: a heartfelt tale that follows two English bulldogs as they introduce young readers to their family and share their first fun Christmas memories.
“‘The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry’ takes you through life’s journeys through the eyes of my beloved pets, which are my family members,” shares Price. “The inspiring adventures that these precious pets, family members, and friends embark on will take you on a magical and unforgettable ride. I have faith that my story will capture the hearts of young readers, families, and pet lovers and impact them with a positive and encouraging message.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leah Price’s engaging story is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Leroy and Jerry’s first fun-filled adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Price’s work to life, “The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family” promises to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Adventures of Leroy and Jerry: Meet the Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
