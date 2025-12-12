Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Cloverdale, IN, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT.
Clark brings eight years of dedicated service to Endeavor Communications, most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer for all subsidiaries and President of Endeavor IT. During his tenure, he has held multiple leadership roles across the organization, developing a deep understanding of the company’s operations, strategic priorities, and cooperative values.
“Justin’s extensive experience within Endeavor and its affiliated companies, combined with his strong industry knowledge and commitment to the communities we serve, make him exceptionally well suited to lead our organization forward,” the company stated.
Throughout his career at Endeavor, Clark has played a key role in advancing operational excellence, expanding network capabilities, and supporting innovation initiatives that strengthen reliable connectivity and locally focused service. His broad perspective across Endeavor Communications, GigTel, and Endeavor IT positions him to guide the companies through continued growth and investment in technology and customer-focused solutions.
As Chief Executive Officer, Clark will focus on advancing Endeavor’s mission to deliver dependable communications services while maintaining the cooperative principles that have long defined the organization. Endeavor Communications congratulates Justin Clark on his appointment and looks forward to his leadership as the company enters its next chapter.
About Endeavor Communications Endeavor Communications is a technology cooperative with more than 70 years of experience serving customers across the northern, midwestern, and southern United States. With offices throughout these regions, the Endeavor family of companies—including Endeavor Communications, GigTel, and Endeavor IT—delivers a comprehensive portfolio of communications and information technology services.
