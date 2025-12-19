The Collier Companies Closes on Riverfront Development in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Collier Companies is excited to announce the closing on its newest development located along the scenic Cape Fear River in Wilmington, North Carolina. This new community marks another step forward in their Journey to 2X growth initiative.
The upcoming community will feature 292 homes offering 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans, designed to provide residents with modern living in a prime riverfront location. The development spans approximately 10.23 acres, combining convenience and natural beauty.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with first deliveries anticipated in early 2028. McKim & Creed will serve as the project’s Engineer, with Dynamik Design as the Architect and Mihaly Land Design leading the landscape architecture.
Residents will enjoy a thoughtfully curated suite of amenities, including a resort-style pool, bocce ball court, and pickleball courts for outdoor recreation. The clubhouse will serve as a vibrant hub with work pods, conference room, and a mail center with package lockers. Additional highlights include a state-of-the-art fitness center, hospitality kitchen with coffee bar and pet spa, ensuring comfort and convenience for every lifestyle.
“This project represents our continued commitment to creating exceptional living experiences in vibrant, growing markets,” said Michael Rosenblatt, President of Operations at The Collier Companies. “Wilmington’s unique charm and riverfront setting make this an ideal location for our next community.”
About The Collier Companies:
Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, The Collier Companies is a 50+ year old multifamily owner/manager with communities in Florida and Georgia that develops exclusively for its own account. The Collier Companies’ portfolio is comprised of over 13,000 apartment homes. Founded by Nathan S. Collier in 1972, The Collier Companies is unique in its dedication to its Communities, Residents and Team Members as evidenced by its distinctive long term hold period and its Mission Statement: Proudly making your home the heart of our business while proudly supporting Team Members to become their best selves.
Nathan S. Collier is best known for endowing the University of Florida’s Nathan S. Collier Master of Science in Real Estate Program, consistently ranked #1 for public universities. Nathan also founded the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability through the UF’s College of Journalism & Communication, making the largest gift ever received to the College to fund investigative journalism. The Collier Prize is awarded annually at the White House Correspondent Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. He also founded The Peter F. Collier Award for Ethics in Journalism, administered by the NYU Carter Journalism Institute’s Ethics and Journalism Initiative (EJI). In addition to being a CPA and a Building Contractor, Nathan S. Collier is a proud triple Gator, with a bachelor’s in finance, an MBA, and a JD. A devout believer in continuous education, Nathan S. Collier is a graduate of HBS’s OPM25 as well as having attended Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation and continues to annually take a week of ExecEd at HBS through CEO. Nathan S. Collier currently teaches both Leadership as well as Real Estate Finance, Development, and Investment at the University of Florida’s Levin School of Law and at the Warrington College of Business.
The Collier Companies continues its 2X journey to double in size in the coming decade with exciting developments in progress, each project designed to reflect our commitment to quality, innovation, and community. As part of this momentum, we are actively progressing toward the completion of 4,345 apartment homes. Of these, 2,232 homes have been completed, 1,504 are currently under construction, and 1,213 are in development. Upcoming communities include Monarch in Fort Myers, FL, Verve in Wesley Chapel, FL, Elora in Vero Beach, FL, Azure in Pompano Beach, FL, Nova at One Nexton in Summerville, SC, and a community in Naples, FL.
For more information about The Collier Companies, please visit colliercompanies.com. Nathan Collier has blogged on personal and professional leadership twice a week for over 15 years at NSCBlog.com
Contact
Savanna Downing
352-375-2152
https://colliercompanies.com/
