Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Santa Clara, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and reinforces its position as one of the most advanced reliability testing providers on the West Coast.
High-Capacity HALT Testing Laboratory Designed for Modern Hardware Development
The expanded Santa Clara facility houses nine production-grade HALT chambers with upgraded thermal and vibration systems. The lab supports rapid thermal cycling, six-axis repetitive shock vibration, and simultaneous combined temperature and vibration for accelerated discovery of true failure modes.
The chambers deliver fast thermal ramp rates and tighter temperature uniformity, enabling more accurate determination of operational limits and destruct thresholds. These improvements reduce prototype turnaround time and provide engineering teams with deeper, earlier insight into design vulnerabilities.
The facility was engineered to support parallel project execution, controlled test repeatability, and faster scheduling availability, which are critical for companies operating in compressed development cycles for AI hardware, medical devices, high-density networking equipment, and complex embedded systems.
Statement from Leadership
"This expansion gives engineering teams the chamber access and test performance they have been asking for," said Chase Wurz, President of Reliant Labs. "With nine chambers, upgrades to our thermal and vibration capability, and a workflow designed for rapid iteration, we can support more simultaneous projects without compromising the depth or rigor of our HALT methodology. The new lab directly reduces customer wait times and increases the speed at which they can uncover and correct reliability risks."
Two Decades of Exclusive HALT and HASS Expertise
For more than twenty years, Reliant Labs has focused exclusively on HALT and HASS testing, supporting reliability teams at Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Johnson & Johnson, Arista Networks, and other global hardware innovators. The company's methodology stresses prototypes well beyond standard qualification levels, revealing latent failure mechanisms and enabling robust design improvements early in development.
End-to-End Reliability Support from EVT to Production
Reliant Labs provides HALT test planning, fixture design, prototype preparation, high-fidelity data acquisition, root cause analysis, and corrective action guidance. The company's expanded Santa Clara laboratory ensures repeatable test conditions and consistent performance across all chambers, giving teams confidence in accelerated lifecycle predictions and product-level reliability outcomes.
About Reliant Labs
Founded in 2002, Reliant Labs is a Santa Clara-based provider of HALT testing and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening services for companies that need rapid reliability feedback and accelerated validation of complex electronics. The company serves clients throughout Silicon Valley, the San Francisco Bay Area, and nationwide with a commitment to technical rigor, data-driven engineering, and dependable support for mission-critical industries.
For more information about HALT testing services or to schedule a consultation, visit ReliantLabs.com or contact the Reliant Labs team at their Santa Clara facility.
Chase Wurz
(408)737-7500
www.reliantlabs.com
Reliant Labs Santa Clara Facility - Main Entrance
Reliant Labs' HALT/HASS testing facility located at 3312 Woodward Avenue, Santa Clara, California. Home to the world's largest HALT testing laboratory.
Reliant Labs Liquid Nitrogen Infrastructure
Industrial-scale liquid nitrogen storage system supporting Reliant Labs' 9 HALT chambers. This infrastructure enables rapid thermal cycling from -100°C to +200°C for accelerated reliability testing.
Reliant Labs HALT Testing Chamber - Interior View
State-of-the-art Qualmark HALT chamber inside Reliant Labs' Santa Clara testing facility. Features 6-axis vibration and rapid thermal cycling capabilities for comprehensive product reliability testing.
Reliant Labs Company Logo
Official logo for Reliant Labs, the world's largest HALT and HASS testing laboratory, serving electronics, aerospace, medical device, and telecommunications industries since 2002.
