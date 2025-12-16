"Forgotten Mysteries Of The 18th Century,” a New Documentary from 360 Sound And Vision, Explores the Innovations That Shaped the Modern World
New Documentary from Dwayne Buckle and 360 Sound And Vision Premieres December 16, 2025 on TubiTV, DVD & Blu-Ray.
New York, NY, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 18th century is often remembered for revolutions and empire-building, but beneath the surface was an era of extraordinary innovation that helped define the modern world. Forgotten Mysteries Of The 18th Century, a new documentary by filmmaker Dwayne Buckle, revisits this overlooked age of brilliance when visionary minds laid the foundations for technologies still in use today.
Set to release on December 16, 2025, the documentary will be available for streaming on TubiTV, as well as on DVD and Blu-Ray.
Through expert commentary, historical analysis, and compelling visual storytelling, Forgotten Mysteries Of The 18th Century explores the lives and discoveries of pioneering inventors such as Alessandro Volta, Benjamin Banneker, and James Watt—figures whose groundbreaking work in electricity, engineering, astronomy, and mechanics quietly transformed human progress. While their names may be familiar, the deeper stories behind their innovations and the mysteries surrounding their achievements remain largely forgotten.
“The 18th century was a turning point for human innovation,” said director Dwayne Buckle. “This film revisits the minds and moments that helped shape the modern world, but whose stories have faded from popular history.”
Documentary Highlights:
In-depth exploration of 18th-century inventors and innovators
The origins of modern science, engineering, and technology
Rare historical insights and expert perspectives
A reexamination of how forgotten ideas changed the future
Release Information:
Streaming: TubiTV - December 16, 2025
Physical Media: DVD & Blu-Ray - December 16, 2025
About The Filmmaker:
Dwayne Buckle is a documentary filmmaker dedicated to uncovering overlooked chapters of history. His work focuses on bringing forgotten narratives to light and connecting the past to the present through engaging and accessible storytelling.
Press & Media
For screeners, interviews, promotional materials, or additional information, please contact:
Set to release on December 16, 2025, the documentary will be available for streaming on TubiTV, as well as on DVD and Blu-Ray.
Through expert commentary, historical analysis, and compelling visual storytelling, Forgotten Mysteries Of The 18th Century explores the lives and discoveries of pioneering inventors such as Alessandro Volta, Benjamin Banneker, and James Watt—figures whose groundbreaking work in electricity, engineering, astronomy, and mechanics quietly transformed human progress. While their names may be familiar, the deeper stories behind their innovations and the mysteries surrounding their achievements remain largely forgotten.
“The 18th century was a turning point for human innovation,” said director Dwayne Buckle. “This film revisits the minds and moments that helped shape the modern world, but whose stories have faded from popular history.”
Documentary Highlights:
In-depth exploration of 18th-century inventors and innovators
The origins of modern science, engineering, and technology
Rare historical insights and expert perspectives
A reexamination of how forgotten ideas changed the future
Release Information:
Streaming: TubiTV - December 16, 2025
Physical Media: DVD & Blu-Ray - December 16, 2025
About The Filmmaker:
Dwayne Buckle is a documentary filmmaker dedicated to uncovering overlooked chapters of history. His work focuses on bringing forgotten narratives to light and connecting the past to the present through engaging and accessible storytelling.
Press & Media
For screeners, interviews, promotional materials, or additional information, please contact:
Contact
360 Sound And Vision EntertainmentContact
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Categories