Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tuesday Night Comics returns to North Coast Rep. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, Etc…Rated R
Line-up includes:
Host: MCL
Headliner: Lamont Ferguson
Feature: Noah Copfer
Opener: Diana Hong
Musical Act: Ash Foster
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on January 20, 2026 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50. Call 858-481-1055 or visit their website to purchase seats.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
