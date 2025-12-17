Summit Pro Flooring Cites Industry Data Showing Installation Errors Cause Most Flooring Failures in Asheville, NC Homes
Summit Pro Flooring released updated guidance outlining how professional flooring installation helps reduce common failures linked to moisture issues and improper subfloor preparation. The guidance references industry data showing installation errors as a leading cause of premature flooring damage in residential properties.
Asheville, NC, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Summit Pro Flooring has published new educational guidance detailing why professional flooring installation plays a critical role in long-term performance, durability, and safety for property owners in Asheville, North Carolina. The update draws on industry research and practical installation standards to explain how improper installation remains one of the leading causes of premature flooring failure.
According to the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), a majority of wood flooring failures are linked to installation issues such as inadequate subfloor preparation, improper moisture control, and failure to follow manufacturer specifications (National Wood Flooring Association, Installation Guidelines and Failure Analysis). These issues can result in warping, cupping, gaps, and adhesive breakdown, often within the first year of use.
Summit Pro Flooring’s guidance explains that professional installation begins well before the first plank or tile is laid. Proper site evaluation, including moisture testing of both subfloors and materials, is identified as a critical step, particularly in regions like Western North Carolina where seasonal humidity changes are common. The Flooring Contractors Association notes that moisture-related issues are among the most frequent causes of flooring claims nationwide (Flooring Contractors Association, Common Causes of Flooring Failures).
The announcement also outlines how experienced installers follow manufacturer-specific requirements for acclimation, spacing, underlayment selection, and fastening methods. Failure to comply with these requirements may void manufacturer warranties, according to multiple flooring manufacturers’ published installation manuals (Armstrong Flooring and Mohawk Industries Installation Guidelines).
In addition to performance concerns, the guidance highlights safety and financial implications. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported that flooring failures and uneven surfaces can contribute to slip-and-fall incidents in residential settings (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Home Injury Reports). Replacing improperly installed flooring can cost homeowners significantly more than investing in professional installation at the outset, based on average replacement cost data published by HomeAdvisor and Angi (Flooring Replacement Cost Guides).
“Correct installation is not just about appearance on day one; it directly affects how a floor performs for years,” said a spokesperson from Summit Pro Flooring. “Following established installation standards helps reduce preventable failures and protects both homeowners and manufacturers.”
The guidance serves as an educational resource for property owners evaluating flooring projects, reinforcing the role of trained professionals and documented installation practices in achieving long-term results.
