Author Regina Holland’s New Book "Your Mama" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Mothers of All Kinds
Recent release “Your Mama” from Page Publishing author Regina Holland is a charming, feel-good story that features mothers of all sizes, races, and nationalities, even professional or stay-at-home moms.
Lake Butler, FL, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Regina Holland has completed her new book “Your Mama”: a remarkable children’s story that portrays motherhood in its many forms.
Author Regina Holland was married for fifty-two years and has two children and two grandchildren. She taught school for twenty-five years, and that is where she got the inspiration to write “Your Mama.”
Holland writes, “Some mamas are short. Some mamas are tall. Some mamas are big. Some mamas are small. Some mamas are plain. Some mamas are fancy. Some are named Maria, Lakeisha, or Nancy. Some mamas work in restaurants as chefs, waitresses, or cleaners.”
Published by Page Publishing, Regina Holland’s educational tale lets young readers and listeners know mothers come in all shapes and sizes, and they can have all sorts of different jobs. The book features bright and colorful illustrations that help to engage young audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful work can purchase “Your Mama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Regina Holland was married for fifty-two years and has two children and two grandchildren. She taught school for twenty-five years, and that is where she got the inspiration to write “Your Mama.”
Holland writes, “Some mamas are short. Some mamas are tall. Some mamas are big. Some mamas are small. Some mamas are plain. Some mamas are fancy. Some are named Maria, Lakeisha, or Nancy. Some mamas work in restaurants as chefs, waitresses, or cleaners.”
Published by Page Publishing, Regina Holland’s educational tale lets young readers and listeners know mothers come in all shapes and sizes, and they can have all sorts of different jobs. The book features bright and colorful illustrations that help to engage young audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful work can purchase “Your Mama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories