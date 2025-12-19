Author Abigail Ashbeck’s New Book, "The Knight's Flower," is a Compelling Romance That Follows a Princess Who Must Choose Between Royal Tradition and Her Own Desires

Recent release “The Knight's Flower” from Page Publishing author Abigail Ashbeck is a riveting novel that centers around Princess Dahlia of Eldaruen, whose life is controlled by her royal duties despite her longing for freedom. When Sir Evander is assigned to her watch, Princess Dahlia now finds herself confronted with a choice that will forever alter the course of her life.