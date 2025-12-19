Author Abigail Ashbeck’s New Book, "The Knight's Flower," is a Compelling Romance That Follows a Princess Who Must Choose Between Royal Tradition and Her Own Desires
Recent release “The Knight's Flower” from Page Publishing author Abigail Ashbeck is a riveting novel that centers around Princess Dahlia of Eldaruen, whose life is controlled by her royal duties despite her longing for freedom. When Sir Evander is assigned to her watch, Princess Dahlia now finds herself confronted with a choice that will forever alter the course of her life.
Wisconsin Rapids, WI, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Abigail Ashbeck, a passionate storyteller who resides in Wisconsin Rapids and enjoys reading, tending to her plants, and relaxing with her dog, has completed her new book, “The Knight's Flower”: a gripping tale of a princess who must choose between obeying her royal duties or leading a life of her own design and breaking free from the throne.
“Princess Dahlia of Eldaruen has always lived in the shadow of royal expectations,” writes Ashbeck. “A princess bound by duty, she navigates a court of whispers and power plays, where every word is a weapon and every move is watched. But behind the crown, she harbors a desire for something more—freedom, choice, a life of her own design. When Sir Evander, a quiet knight, is assigned to her watch, the line between protector and prisoner begins to blur. Torn between her responsibilities and her dreams, Dahlia must decide: will she succumb to the weight of tradition, or will she dare to fight for the future she truly wants?
“In a world where loyalty is tested and trust is scarce, can love and ambition coexist without breaking everything she’s ever known?”
Published by Page Publishing, Abigail Ashbeck’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Princess Dahlia’s journey to make her choice and serve either herself or her kingdom. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Knight’s Flower” will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Knight's Flower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
